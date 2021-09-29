Sussex traffic update: Wednesday 29

In Chichester there is queueing traffic on the A27 Eastbound before Fishbourne Roundabout.

Whyke Road has been closed due to gas main works both ways between A259 Bognor Road and A27 Chichester bypass at the Whyke Roundabout.

In Worthing, two lanes have been closed, and long delays are being reported due to a collision between a car and a motorbike on the A27 Shoreham bypass between the A283 Steyning Road the A270 Upper Shoreham Road.

Traffic stock image

There are reports of slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on B2123 Falmer Road in Woodingdean.

Traffic is slow and queuing along Cowfold Road, near Cowfold, with reports of 'severe' delays of eleven minutes.