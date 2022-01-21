Sussex travel: your evening update for Friday, January 21

Delays of six minutes have been reported on the A27 The Causeway, eastbound between Jarvis Road and Station Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Delays of up to two minutes have been reported on Grove Lodge roundabout, westbound between Upper Brighton Road and Warren Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Delays of one minute have been reported on Upper Brighton Road outside Worthing. The average speed is 15 mph.

Sussex travel

The usual delays have been reported on Old Shoreham Road towards Worthing.

Motorists are being urged to approach Stoney Lane around the A27 Shoreham Bypass with care after reports of a sandbag in the road. It is not yet clear which direction this is effecting.