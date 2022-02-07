Sussex travel: your evening update for Monday, February 7

A27 – there are delays of four minutes on the A27 Lewes Road, eastbound, between the A27 and A270 (Stanmer Park). There were reports that there was a sofa on the eastbound road but this has now been cleared.

A27 – there are reports of heavy traffic on the A27 Eastbound from A293 (Portslade/West Hove turn off) to the A2038 King George VI Avenue (Hove turn off). AA Traffic News reports that this is due to a stalled Vehicle, which was first reported at 5.45pm.

A267 near Horam – there are delays both ways on the A267 around Chiddingly Road. Temporary traffic lights are in place now in the construction area.

Traffic and travel in Sussex

A27 near Chichester – there is queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester By-Pass Westbound at the A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

Pease Pottage – AA Traffic news reported at about 5pm that there is no fuel available at the services on the M23 at junction 11 (A23, Pease Pottage).

A24 – there are road closures both ways between Broadbridge heath and the Buckbarn crossroad from 8pm until 6am Tuesday. There will be a diversion in place via the A272, A29 and A264 in both directions.

A259 – National Highways has announced that there will be roadworks on the A259 eastbound between the junctions with the A27 and the A269 Bexhill West. They are scheduled to take place from 8pm until 6am tomorrow.