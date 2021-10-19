Sussex travel: your evening update for Tuesday, October 19

Increasing delays of six minutes and more have been reported Eastbound on the A259 in Colworth.

Traffic on the A27, Westbound from Portfield Way to the Fishbourne Roundabout, outside Chichester is being reported as 'slow'.

In Arundel, there are delays of four minutes and more on The Causeway, Eastbound between Binsted Lane and Station Road.

Your update for travel in Sussex

Traffic is slow on the A280 southbound to the A27 Arundel Road.

Delays of up to five minutes are being reported on Upper Brighton Road, on the A27 thanks to queuing traffic and congestion.

Delays of up to six minutes have been reported on Old Shoreham Road, on the A27 outside Worthing, but traffic is reportedly easing up.

In Brighton, traffic is slow both ways on Hollingdean Road and Popes Folly thanks to congestion in a construction area. Temporary traffic lights have been erected.

Delays have been reported on Falmer Road, in Woodingdean, with more congestion reported on Warren Road.

Outside Lewes, in and around the Ashcombe roundabout going East, delays of up to six minutes have been recorded.

Average speeds of ten miles per hour are being reported westbound on the Polegate roundabout.

In Hastings, serious delays of twelve minutes and average speeds of just five miles per hour have been reported on The Ridge, eastbound between Queensway and Elphinstone Road.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Brighton Road, southbound outside Crawley, contributing to slow traffic and congestion.

Planned engineering works have led to a number of changes on Southern Rail this week.

Buses are due to replace trains on services from Hastings and Ashford International after 10.30pm.

They will also replace late night services between Brighton and Worthing until Thursday.

Some lines will be closed after 11pm due to engineering work between Purley and Haywards Heath.