Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, December 10
Here’s you morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, December 10.
A27 at Middle Farm there is queuing traffic.
A23 at Muddleswood a broken down vehicle road is partly blocking the road.
In Eastbourne due to Stagecoach driver availability a number of 1 and 1A services and a loop service from/to Gildredge Road will not be running today. Check the Stagecoach app or website for more information.
In Hastings, due to a road closure, the Stagecoach 349 service cannot serve Sedlescombe – this service will divert via A21, B2089.
In Eastbourne Lindfield Road will be closed between 9.00am–2.30pm today. During this time Stagecoach bus services will be on diversion. More information
Southern Rail will be phasing in its winter timetable from December 12. Between the December 13–24 there will be a reduced timetable on some routes, with the winter timetable being fully introduced from January 4.