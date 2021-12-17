Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, December 17
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Friday, December 17.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 7:09 am
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 8:06 am
A272 at North Chailey – possible incident slow and queuing traffic towards Chailey Heritage School.
A27 westbound towards Crossbush Arundel there has been a collision between a car and van which is causing queuing traffic.
In Hastings due to Stagecoach driver availability the following service will not run:
Service 26/26A – Conquest Hospital 7.10am / 8.05am / 9am / 10am
Southern Rail says trains are now able to run between Lewes and Eastbourne as normal. Trains between Brighton and Seaford will still be disrupted.