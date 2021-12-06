Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, December 6

Sussex traffic and travel

A273 London Road between Hassocks and Burgess Hill – roadworks with temporary lights continue.

A26 at Poundgate south of Crowborough – roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.

In Littlehampton Road in Worthing there are roadworks with temporary traffic lights, just west of the Thomas a Becket junction, which are causing long delays this morning.

A272 at Bolney roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.

Falmer Road southbound there is queuing traffic from just after the Amex Stadium through to the Downs Hotel lights in Woodingdean.

A27 westbound between Ashcombe and Falmer there is a broken down vehicle reported.

Southern Rail services heading to Littlehampton or Brighton from Portsmouth Harbour could see delays due to a previous issue with the signalling system. Check your journey.

In Hastings, the following Stagecoach bus services are cancelled due to staff shortage:

20: 6.49am Rail Stn - Hollington Tesco

22A: 7.18am Hollington Tesco - Hastings Academy

22: 8.25am Hastings Academy - Queens Rd

22A: 8.43am Queens Rd - Hollington Tesco