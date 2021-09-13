Sussex travel: your morning update for Monday, September 13
Here’s your morning travel update for Monday, September 13
Traffic is slow on the A2011 coming out of Crawley this morning after an accident involving two vehicles.
The incident took place from Gatwick Road to Copthorne Way in Crawley and, though traffic is coping well, AA sensors suggest it has been affected. First reported at 5.30am, police are currently en route to investigate.
Traffic along London Road from Felbridge to East Grinsted is reportedly moving slowly.
Temporary traffic signals on the A259 from Seaford to just outside Exceat has led to slow-moving traffic.
Restrictions are in place due to long-term construction on the Polegate bypass, and commuters have been told to expect delays. The works will affect traffic going both ways between the A22 Polegate Road and the A2270 Eastbourne Road. A variety of traffic management measures are in place, including lane closures. Expect delays.