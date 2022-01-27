Sussex travel: your morning update for Thursday, January 27

Delays of two minutes and easing have been reported on the A259 westbound between Shripney Lane and Babsham Lane.

Delays of five minutes have also been reported on Whyke roundabout eastbound to the Chichester Bypass. The average speed is five miles per hour.

Delays of four minutes and increasing have been reported on The Causeway in West Sussex. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Sussex travel

Traffic queues have been reported on the A24 London Road northbound before the Washington roundabout.

Traffic is stalling on A24 Worthing Road, both ways at Cowfold Road.

Traffic is slow both ways on the A27 in Worthing before the Toby Carvery.

Traffic is queueing for three miles on the A27 Falmer Hill both ways before The Drove.

Long delays and queuing traffic have been reported on the A259 Marine Drive westbound before Arundel Drive West.