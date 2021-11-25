Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, November 25
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Thursday, November 25.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 7:17 am
There was a shortage of Southern Rail services earlier between Brighton and Littlehampton but this is now in the process of returning to normal.
In Eastbourne today and tomorrow (November 26), the northbound Church Street, Willingdon bus stop will be closed for utility works to take place, if this affects your journey please click here.