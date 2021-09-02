Sussex travel: your morning update for Thursday, September 2

There are delays of about seven minutes on A27 The Causeway westbound near Arundel station where the average speed is about 10mph, according to the AA.

Nearby there is queueing traffic on A27 Lyminster Road westbound before the A284 (Crossbush Junction).

In Shoreham-by-Sea there is heavy traffic after an accident on the A259 High Street, both ways between A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout) and Church Street.

Traffic news

Temporary traffic signals are still slowing traffic down in Cowfold due to construction on the A272 Station Road at Thornden.

Near Drusillas Park in Alfriston there is queueing traffic both ways on the A27 before Station Road (Drusillas Roundabout) because of construction and temporary traffic lights.

In Hellingly a road is closed due to construction. Park Road is closed both ways from A271 Upper Horsebridge Road to New Road.