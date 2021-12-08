Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, December 8

Sussex traffic and travel

Stagecoach buses announced the 6.53am Northiam service to Hastings has been delayed due to an incident.

In Hastings, due to a bus developing a fault after leaving the depot, the 6.11am 22A service from Clifton Road to Hastings Station has been delayed and is now running 30 minutes late.

In Eastbourne from today until Friday (December 10) Lindfield Road will be closed between 9.00am–2.30pm each day. During this time Stagecoach bus services will be on diversion. More information