Trains disrupted between Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Brighton due to incident

Southern, which runs the services, said trains are unable to run from Haywards Heath towards Brighton as the line is currently blocked.

On its website, the company said: “We received reports of a passenger causing a disturbance on a train in the Burgess Hill area.

“Emergency services are currently dealing with this incident, but whilst this takes place, trains are unable to run south-bound towards Brighton.

“If you are travelling from Brighton towards Gatwick Airport/London, trains are able to run but will be running at reduced speeds.

“Please allow an extra 10-15 minutes to complete your journey this evening as your journey time may be extended”