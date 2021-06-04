Trains disrupted between Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Brighton due to incident

Passengers causing a disturbance on a train at Burgess Hill means services are currently being disrupted.

By Richard Gladstone
Friday, 4th June 2021, 6:58 pm
File pic. Southern train SUS-190731-112041001

Southern, which runs the services, said trains are unable to run from Haywards Heath towards Brighton as the line is currently blocked.

On its website, the company said: “We received reports of a passenger causing a disturbance on a train in the Burgess Hill area.

“Emergency services are currently dealing with this incident, but whilst this takes place, trains are unable to run south-bound towards Brighton.

“If you are travelling from Brighton towards Gatwick Airport/London, trains are able to run but will be running at reduced speeds.

“Please allow an extra 10-15 minutes to complete your journey this evening as your journey time may be extended”

Southern said disruption is esxpected to continue until around 8pm.