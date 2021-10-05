Trains will not serve Burgess Hill, Hassocks or Preston Park later tonight: Southern announces urgent repairs
Urgent repairs to the train track between Haywards Heath and Brighton are being carried out tonight (Tuesday, October 5), Southern Railway has announced.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 5:50 pm
This means that from 11.50pm tonight until 6am tomorrow (Wednesday, October 6) trains will not be able to serve Burgess Hill, Hassocks or Preston Park station.
There will also be a reduced service at Wivelsfield, Southern said.
“We’ve requested replacement buses and once confirmed, these will be advertised in journey planners,” said a Southern spokesperson.
“If travelling to Burgess Hill, Hassocks or Preston Park, you’ll need to change at Haywards Heath for a replacement bus service,” they added.
Visit www.southernrailway.com for the most up-to-date information.