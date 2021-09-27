Where to get petrol in Brighton and Hove

Queues for Texaco on the Old Shoreham Road

Petrol station closures, huge queues and price caps are being reported all over Brighton and Hove this morning (Monday September 27).

The Texaco garage on Hangleton Road is currently out of fuel and closed.

A branch of Texaco on the Old Shoreham Road is still open but there are queues on both sides of the road and the eastbound traffic goes back to the junction at Southern Cross and also backing up into Trafalgar Road.

The Texaco garage on Hangleton Road

The Sainsbury’s petrol station is open again after closing on Sunday, but there is queueing traffic on both sides of the road, with soutbound traffic going back along the A293 to the Old Shoreham Road.

There were also queues for the Shell garage on the Old Shoreham Road, near Hove Park, and the Esso garage near Hove Station.

Earlier this morning queues were reported at Asda’s Hollingbury petrol station and a £30 fuel limit had been imposed.

The fuel crisis has been caused by driver shortages which are causing supply issues to filling stations, and sparked panic-buying by motorists.

Queues for Sainsbury's West Hove

The Shell garage on the Old Shoreham Road near Hove Park