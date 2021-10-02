Van collided at high speed with several vehicles near Worthing

A van being driven west on the A27 near Worthing collided with several vehicles last night.

Sussex Police confirmed just before 6.30pm last night (Friday, October 1) a van being driven west on the A27 between Lancing and Lyons Farm collided ‘at high speed’ with several vehicles and was then abandoned by the side of the road.

Police said the driver was found by officers nearby soon afterwards and was arrested.

Sussex Police

A spokesperson for the police said, “The 32-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

“Several drivers sustained minor injuries but none required hospital treatment.”