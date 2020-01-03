Volunteers sought to keep Brighton tidy

A Brighton clean–up operation is appealing to locals to help keep the city tidy.

Keep Britain Tidy’s #LitterHeroes ambassador programme is an environmental charity programme tackling litter pollution.

The Tidy Up Team in Brighton and Hove is part of a nationwide network of volunteers across the country, running eco projects such as the green flag award for green spaces and the blue flag/seaside awards for beaches.

Organised by the city council, the team always welcomes new supporters and members – supporters receive regular information about the team’s activities, and members carry out clean–up activities in public spaces, after a short training session.

‘Litter hero’ Gary Meyer, who has been a #LitterHeroes ambassador for the last 29 months, said: “I use the scheme as a support resource to do my job.

“I would like to see more people in the community set up a constituted group to support the activities we are doing.”

The programme is funded by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, which donates a percentage of its earnings to charities and good causes.

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “While we should all care for the environment on our doorstep, there are some people who go above and beyond – supporting and inspiring others with their passion and infectious enthusiasm.

“That’s why we are delighted that Garry is supporting our cause as a #LitterHeroes ambassador.

“Thanks to support from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, we are now able to give a helping hand to some of these amazing individuals as they inspire others and take action to clean up our country.”

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “It’s fantastic that so many #LitterHeroes ambassadors will be helping clean up streets in communities across the nation with support from players.

“This is a brilliant initiative by Keep Britain Tidy and we hope it’s a great success.”

For more information, visit the Brighton and Hove Tidy Up Team’s Facebook page here. To volunteer, visit the Brighton and Hove council’s website here.