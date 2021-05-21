Huge waves batter Brighton Marina as yellow warning for wind issued – pictures

Enormous waves battered Brighton Marina this morning as a yellow warning for wind was put in place.

By Isabella Cipirska
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:59 am
Waves hit the marina

Our photographer took these dramatic shots earlier today.

The Met Office is warning that the windy weather, which is affecting the whole of the south, may lead to some travel disruption and, perhaps, damage to temporary outdoor structures.

A yellow warning is in place until 9pm this evening.

A yellow warning for wind is in place
Wild waves