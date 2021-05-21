Huge waves batter Brighton Marina as yellow warning for wind issued – pictures
Enormous waves battered Brighton Marina this morning as a yellow warning for wind was put in place.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:59 am
Our photographer took these dramatic shots earlier today.
The Met Office is warning that the windy weather, which is affecting the whole of the south, may lead to some travel disruption and, perhaps, damage to temporary outdoor structures.
A yellow warning is in place until 9pm this evening.