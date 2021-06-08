Incredible aerial photos and video show sea mist roll in over Brighton

Photographer Eddie Mitchell captured the scene using a drone camera at 10.15am, showing how the fog hovered over some streets in the city.

According to the Met Office, coastal fog is usually a result of advection fog – which forms when relatively warm, moist air passes over a cool surface.

When this happens, the cold air just above the sea’s surface cools the warm air above it until it can no longer hold its moisture.

The sea mist rolling into Brighton this morning

This forces the warm air to condense, forming tiny particles of water which forms the fog that we see.

Coastal fog usually occurs in the spring and summer months when conditions begin to warm up but the sea – which warms more slowly – stays relatively cold, according to the Met Office.

