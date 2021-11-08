Sussex weather for the week ahead: early sun to give way to overcast days
Here is your long range weather forecast for this week in Sussex.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:00 am
Despite early sun across the county, the Met Office predicts the sunshine will give way to cloudy and overcast weather in the days ahead.
But despite it being mid November the county is set for more mild weather despite a frosty start this morning (November 8). Temperatures are set to stay above 10 degrees and even reach as high as 14.