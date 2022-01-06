After freezing temperatures this week, it got even colder this morning.

According to the Met Office, at 6am, temperatures dropped to minus three degrees Celsius in Shoreham and as low as minus five in Charlwood, near Gatwick Airport.

It has been a bright start to the day with widespread frost. It will turn cloudy this afternoon, with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards from midday.

Sussex weather forecast

The Met Office has predicted strong winds this afternoon.

However, a slightly warmer day is expected in Sussex, with highs of seven degrees Celsius.

A mostly clear night has been forecast but there will be some scattered cloud with isolated showers towards the west. Frost could form in rural areas.

Temperatures are not expected to fall below one degrees Celsius.