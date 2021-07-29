Sussex weather: Forecast for Thursday, July 29
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 6:43 am
There will be sunny spells during the morning, with the odd shower by the afternoon, according to the Met Office
Cloud will then thicken throughout the rest of the day.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 23°C.
The Met Office said there will be outbreaks of rain spreading northeast across the region overnight, clearing all by Friday morning.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 12°C.