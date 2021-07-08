Sussex weather: Forecast for Thursday, July 8
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Thursday, July 8.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 7:00 am
Eastbourne and Hastings are in for a day of sunny spells with a gentle breeze.
Brighton will have a cloudy morning but turn sunny this afternoon.
Horsham will have a mix of sunshine and cloud with a chance of rain around 2pm.
From 10am onwards Worthing is expected to be sunny.
Chichester will see on and off sunshine, with plenty of cloud around and a light breeze.
Temperature highs will be 19 and lows will be 14 tonight.