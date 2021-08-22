Sussex weather: Forecast for week ahead
Today (Sunday, August 22) will be cloudy during the morning in the east and brighter throughout the west, according to the Met Office.
There will be spells of heavy rain making gradual progress eastwards.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 24°C.
Tonight and remaining showers will slowly die out to leave a dry second half of the night, the Met Office said.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 13°C.
Tomorrow (Monday, August 23) will see a rather cloudy start for many, but it will brighten up throughout the day, with warm sunny spells developing more widely during the afternoon, the Met Office said.
It will become breezy near eastern coasts.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 25°C.
Later in the week it is expected to be on the cool side with some cloudy starts, but it will be drier and much more settled through this period, with sunny spells on Tuesday (August 24) and Wednesday (August 25), the Met Office said ahead of a cloudier day on Thursday (August 26).