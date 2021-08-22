Sussex weather: Forecast for week ahead

There will be spells of heavy rain making gradual progress eastwards.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 24°C.

Tonight and remaining showers will slowly die out to leave a dry second half of the night, the Met Office said.

Sussex weather

The minimum temperature is expected to be 13°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, August 23) will see a rather cloudy start for many, but it will brighten up throughout the day, with warm sunny spells developing more widely during the afternoon, the Met Office said.

It will become breezy near eastern coasts.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 25°C.