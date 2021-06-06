Sussex weather: Hot and humid conditions for week ahead

Weather forecast

Afternoon showers may develop inland, perhaps heavy with a risk of thunder later.

It will be warm with light winds, with a maximum temperature of 23°C.

The Met Office said any remaining evening showers will soon die out to make way for clear spells before turning misty with fog affecting much of the region by the end of the night.

There will be light winds, with a minimum temperature of 10°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, June 7) mist and fog will quickly clear from inland areas to make way for a fine annd sunny day.

The Met Office said it will feel very warm and humid by afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 25°C.

Tuesday (June 8) will be fine again with some sunshine.

The Met Office said Wednesday (June 9) and Thursday (June 10) will be cloudier with patchy rain and showers likely, perhaps heavy.