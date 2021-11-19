Sussex weather: your forecast for Friday, November 19

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Friday, November 19.

West Sussex is set to have a cloudy day, according to the Met Office.

The county has a 10 per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day with highs of 13° and lows of 10°.

East Sussex is predicted to have a slightly better day, but residents should still expect cloudy skies.

The Met Office said the region has a 10 per cent chance of rain for most of the day.