Sussex weather: your forecast for Monday, August 23

Horsham will start off overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning, the Met Office said. It will reach highs of 22 degrees Celsius dropping to 13 overnight.

Chichester will start cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning with a peak of 23 and a low of 13.

Worthing starts overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning with a high of 23 and a low of 14.

Sussex weather

Brighton is starting off overcast changing to sunny intervals by early evening with a peak of 23 and a low of 13.

Hastings starts cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening reaching 21 degrees in the day before dropping to 15 overnight.