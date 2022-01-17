Sussex weather: your forecast for Monday, January 17

Your weather forecast for Sussex on Monday (January 17).

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 17th January 2022, 7:22 am

Today will be clear throughout most of Sussex, but the skies will become partly cloudy in West Sussex during the evening.

The chances of rain are very low, being less than five per cent in most of the county.

The temperature will be around 1°C this morning, rising gradually to 8°C by about 3pm, before slowly dropping to 3°C by midnight.

Sussex weather

Sunset will be 4.25pm this afternoon.

West Sussex