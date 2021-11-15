Sussex weather: your forecast for Monday, November 15
Monday, 15th November 2021, 8:05 am
Updated
Monday, 15th November 2021, 9:45 am
West Sussex is expected to have a dry and cloudy day, according to the Met Office.
The county could see patches of sun throughout the day with highs of 12° and lows of 10°.
Similarly to West Sussex, East Sussex is predicted to have a dry and cloudy day.
The Met Office said both counties have a 10 per cent chance of rain in the evening.
East Sussex is expected to see highs of 12° and lows of 9°.