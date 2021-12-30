Sussex weather: Your forecast for the New Year weekend

New Year’s Eve (Friday, December 31):

Cloudy day across Sussex with a fresh breeze but we’re set to stay dry as we head into 2022.

Temperature highs of 15 which will drop to 12 overnight.

Sussex weather this weekend

New Year’s Day (Saturday, January 1):

If you’re out and about for a winter walk to blow away the cobwebs you’ll stay dry today with a cloudy day expected and a chance of sun here and there.

Temperature highs of 15 which will drop to 12 overnight.

Sunday, January 2:

We should see some rain today but the sun will try and poke through in the afternoon. There will also be a bit of a breeze which will make it feel cooler than it is.

Temperature highs of 12 which will drop to 10 overnight.

Monday, January 3:

As we move into the final bank holiday there is a strong chance of rain all day unfortunately with another breezy day ahead.