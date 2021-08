Could you give one of these nine adorable dogs their forever home in Sussex?

Scrapped Old Shoreham Road cycle lane: "Remove the bollards and put void on the signs" says frustrated councillor

‘Zero waste’ campaign to be carried out at Brighton beach to deter littering

Brighton acid attack: Medical student has admitted throwing acid over a junior doctor on her doorstep in Brighton

Brighton bar Molly Malone's loses its alcohol licence after 'violent incident'

‘Miss Brighton’ who took up modelling after turning 50 during lockdown to represent city at competition

Man jailed for homophobic attack in Brighton

Urgent search for man after violent assault on woman in Brighton - call 999 if you see him

Temperature highs will reach 19 and drop to 14 tonight.

There is a small chance of rain in Horsham between 6pm-7pm.

Another cloudy day across Sussex with a gentle breeze.