Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, August 10

Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Tuesday, August 10.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 7:37 am
Sussex weather

Eastbourne and Hastings are in for a day of sunny intervals with a gentle breeze.

Brighton and Horsham will have light winds with sunny spells.

Worthing is in for a sunny day with a light breeze here and there.

Chichester will have a mix of cloud and sun, with a small breeze throughout the day.

Temperatures will reach highs of 21 and drop to 14 overnight.

SussexEastbourneWorthingHorshamHastings