Sussex weather: your forecast for Tuesday, October 19
Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Tuesday, October 19.
West Sussex is set to have a slightly warmer day than yesterday with highs of 18° throughout most of the day and lows of 17° this morning and late tonight.
The Met Office predicts it will be a cloudy and dry day across the county with a chance of rain at 8am and 11pm.
East Sussex is expected to have a bit more sun with clear skies from 1pm-4pm, according to the Met Office.
The county is also predicted to experience lows of 17° and highs of 18° throughout most of the day with a chance of rain this morning.