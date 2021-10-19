Sussex weather: your forecast for Tuesday, October 19

Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Tuesday, October 19.

West Sussex is set to have a slightly warmer day than yesterday with highs of 18° throughout most of the day and lows of 17° this morning and late tonight.

The Met Office predicts it will be a cloudy and dry day across the county with a chance of rain at 8am and 11pm.

Weather news

East Sussex is expected to have a bit more sun with clear skies from 1pm-4pm, according to the Met Office.