Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex
Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Thursday, May 27).
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 8:16 am
Updated
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 8:18 am
The Met Office said it will be bright and sunny day across the region, with some fair weather cloud developing during the afternoon but still feeling warmer than recent days with light winds.
It will feel warm with a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be eight degrees Celsius.
The Met Office said it will be a dry night with clear skies across the region. There is a risk of fog patches forming overnight and slowly clearing after dawn.