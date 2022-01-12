500 £10 Just Eat vouchers up for grabs as part of Deliver-Blue Monday

VoucherCodes are giving away 500 free £10 Just Eat vouchers. The giveaway offers a pick-me-up for Brits on Blue Monday. This is often referred to as the saddest day of the year. You can access the offer here between 11am to 11:30am on Monday 17th January only.

The offer is only available for thirty minutes on the Voucher Codes site (photo: Deliveroo)

If a discount on your favourite takeaway tantalises your tastebuds, you will have to be speedy. The slot to secure the offer is only open for thirty minutes on Blue Monday (17th January) between 11am and 11:30am. After this time, the voucher is valid for six months. Those interested in getting their hands on a discounted Chinese, Indian or pizza takeaway simply need to visit www.vouchercodes.co.uk/deliveroo.co.uk and open or login to a VoucherCodes account during the thirty minute period to secure a £10 Just Eat voucher.

Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, commented: “The return to work after the festive period can mean January is a struggle for some. We wanted to reward the British public with a Blue Monday treat by giving away 500 free £10 Just Eat vouchers.

“Blue Monday marks the point in the month where many of us most feel the impact of the return to work after the festive period paired with darker days and a dwindling bank account.

“Takeaway lovers will have to be on the ball if they want to treat themselves to a discounted tasty take-out, the offer window is only open for half an hour on the VoucherCodes site, and once they’re gone they’re gone!”