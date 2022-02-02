Asda trials self-ID cameras that verify your age when buying alcohol at self-checkout

Asda is trialling new technology that uses special cameras to verify someone’s age when purchasing alcohol.

The self-ID cameras mean customers will not have to show their ID to a member of staff, making service faster for shoppers.

The trial is being carried out in Asda’s stores in Pudsey and Stevenage, following a test by the Home Office to allow the trial of technologies that can assist in age verification in the retail sale of alcohol.

How will the self-ID cameras work?

Customers simply have to look up at “age estimation” cameras in the self-checkout screen.

The camera will guess your age and verify the purchase.

If the system detects a customer looks younger than 25, they can prove their age through the Yoti and Post Office EasyID apps.

Those who do not wish to use the digital system at the self-checkouts can still show their ID to a member of staff.

How long is the trial?

The trial will be running until May.

It is in partnership with checkout technology leaders NCR and digital identity network, Yoti.

The supermarket is testing the new technology out in its Pudsey and Stevenage stores and customers will only be able to self-ID on alcohol products.

Early next month Asda is also launching a test that will allow colleagues in four stores to test payments via the mobile Scan and Go app.

What’s been said about the new technology?

Geri Hebberd, senior director of retail innovation at Asda, said: “We know how time pressed some of our customers are, so we always want to make things quicker and easier for them when they shop with us.

“We are excited to be the first retailer in the UK to test this new technology and are looking forward to seeing what our customers think of the trial.”

“The use of this software will enable colleagues to focus on serving customers and make sure they have an excellent experience whilst in store,” he added.

Robin Tombs, CEO of Yoti said: “Waiting for age approval at the self-checkout is sometimes frustrating for shoppers, but Asda customers in Pudsey and Stevenage will now be able to prove their age in seconds without the wait using Yoti Facial Age Estimation or the free Yoti ID app.

“This in turn will enable Asda colleagues to focus on the most important part of their job – serving customers.