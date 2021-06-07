Covid vaccine badges come to dating apps in UK

Users will also start seeing adverts and banners for the “every vaccination gives us hope” campaign.

The Department of Health and Social Care said providing vaccination status on these apps is optional but added that data has shown that people are more likely to date someone who has had a Covid-19 jab.

Shahzad Younas, founder and CEO at Muzmatch, said: “We understand the concerns young Muslims have regarding the vaccination, in particular those that are in the process of getting married.

“Misinformation has been spreading at an alarming rate in our communities, which is why we’re glad to work with the NHS to clear up myths about the vaccine and encourage our members to get vaccinated.

“As a marriage app helping single Muslims find love, we knew when the pandemic hit we had to act fast to ensure people could meet safely.

“We were the first Muslim marriage app, that rolled out video and voice calling for our members, so that they could meet on virtual dates.

“As we begin to return to a new normal, it’s vital that young Muslims do so by getting vaccinated, to ensure the safety of not only themselves but their loved ones too.”

‘Roll up your sleeves’

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said the badge feature is another asset to the government’s vaccination programme.

“The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and we have made incredible progress so far with over three-quarters of adults receiving at least one dose.

“I encourage everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the jab – it could save your life and protect your loved ones.”

People under 30 will be invited to book their Covid vaccine appointment from this week.