New Harry Potter Forbidden Forest experience opening in UK - here's how to get tickets

The attraction will open in Cheshire in autumn (Photo: Thinkwell Group)

A new Harry Potter experience is opening in the UK this autumn, giving fans the chance to wander through the Forbidden Forest.

The new attraction will debut in the enchanting woodland at Arley Hall and Gardens in Cheshire, before heading over to Burbank in the US.

What will the experience include?

Potter fans will be able to wander down illuminated woodland paths inspired by the Forbidden Forest where they will discover a host of magical surprises along the way.

Mystical creatures from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series will be lurking in the forest, including Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns and Nifflers, among others.

The night-time woodland experience, created by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, is suitable for the whole family to enjoy, with plenty to keep fans of all ages to see and do.

As well as seeing the forest come to life, visitors will be able to indulge in an array of tasty food and drinks at a seasonally themed village, and pick up some goodies at the on-site merchandise shop.

The trail follows a one-way route and is designed to be accessible to all visitors.

It will also be Covid secure and adhere to the latest government safety guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.

Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment said the Forbidden Forest “offers fans a new way to enjoy some of the most iconic and magical wizarding world moments.

He added: “We’re thrilled to be working alongside Thinkwell to bring this incredible light trail to life at Arley Hall & Gardens, a perfect location where the natural beauty of the forest trail and illuminated sets filled with familiar creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, will make for a magical experience for fans of all ages.”

Would you be brave enough to venture into the Forbidden Forest? (Photo: YouTube / Warner Bros.)

When do tickets go on sale?

Ticket prices will start from £19 per person and will be available to buy on Fever’s marketplace from 10am on Thursday 29 July.

Fans can sign up to the waiting list to receive early access to tickets and more information about the experience.