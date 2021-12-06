Try these proven ways to help you wind down and relax

As more of us now work from home, and 37 per cent of Brits admit to suffering from burnout, methods of release and escapism have become a daily necessity rather than a luxury.

So it's no suprise that around a third of time-poor Brits have taken up traditional crafting to focus their minds and alleviate mental health strain.

Studies show that crafting is now the number one non-medicinal tool for supporting our mental wellbeing.

The Craft Council found there to be scientific reasons behind this, with art-based activities enhancing our well-being, quality of life and cognitive flexibility, stimulating the release of the neurotransmitter dopamine.

Crochet artist Abby of @calm.homemade said: “I started Calm Homemade at the beginning of the pandemic to share the benefit of craft as a way of therapy when struggling with worry, stress, anxiety or depression.

“Crochet not only gave me a purpose again but added a real sense of achievement back into my life after COVID-19 hit and put the world on halt.

“During these unsettling and somewhat depressing times, I found myself and a lot of the fibre community turned to crochet or knitting to feel calmer, connected and to feel less alone.”

New national research by UK retailer LoveCrafts, shows how crafting can serve as an instant route to happiness and relief.

Reflected in this first-of-its-kind study, 29 per cent of Brits now cite crafting as the biggest aid towards their mental health, with 17 per cent turning to knitting, cross stitch and embroidery, and 12 per cent turning to crochet to help them feel happy.

Key statistics show:

Twenty per cent of Brits (6.2 million) have picked up a traditional craft to ease stress and anxiety.Twenty-nine per cent of Brits (8.7 million) have used crafting as a form of escapism and mindfulness, and say that it has served as the biggest aid towards their mental health.Seventeen per cent of Brits (5.2 million) say that knitting is the craft they turn to for easing any stress and anxiety they have.Twelve per cent of Brits (3.5 million) say that crocheting is the craft they turn to for easing any stress and anxiety they have.Seventeen per cent of Brits (5 million) say that cross stitch & embroidery is the craft they turn to for easing any stress and anxiety they have .

Edward Griffith, CEO of LoveCrafts said: “When we make something with our own hands, it leaves us feeling relaxed, fulfilled, and proud.

“Whatever craft you do, knitting, crochet, embroidery, you name it, the effects on both mental and physical health have long been felt.

“Our new research shows just how important crafting is in today’s society. It spurs us on, even more, with our mission to make sure no idea goes unmade.

“We’re here to help makers find all the materials and instructions at their fingertips, so they can live a life full of making.”

The boom in remote working has meant the distinction between employees’ work and home life has become increasingly blurred, and many are working longer hours as a result.