This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Perfect for wrapping up warm on winter mornings or evenings, or making you feel as comfortable as possible all day long on lazy weekends, a dressing gown is a must have addition to anyone’s loungewear collection.

Below we’ve rounded up ten of the top men’s dressing gowns so you can get your hygge on - or simply get dry with ease when stepping out of your shower. Of course, if you’re looking to buy a present for a man in your life you love, what could make them feel cosier?

There’s one for every budget and to suit every style choice.

Fleece Supersoft Dressing Gown Fleece Supersoft Dressing Gown £49.50 Supreme comfort 5/5 Cocoon yourself in warmth and comfort this supersoft fleece dressing gown from the M&S Autograph collection. It’s cut in a generous regular fit, with a tie belt fastening, so you’ll be super comfortable and have plenty of room. Two pockets on the front provide useful storage for your phone or any other small items you may want to carry. It’s made with recycled polyester so it’s good for the environment too. Available in sizes S to 2XL. Buy now

Paul Smith classic stripe dressing gown in multi Paul Smith classic stripe dressing gown in multi £200.00 Designer option 5/5 This extremely soft dressing gown from designer Paul Smith may have a higher price tag, but it’s worth it. It’s an investment in an item that you will love for many years and wear night after night, It features a classic stripe design, shawl collar, a tie belt and two side pockets. Available in sizes S to XL. Buy now

Terry dressing gown Terry dressing gown £ All rounder 4/5 This is a 100% cotton dressing gown with a shawl collar and a tie belt at the waist. It’s the perfect choice if you are after a robe that you can just as easily wear in the spring as you can in the winter. In the spring season it can be paired with cotton PJ shorts, and in the current winter season it can be paired with fleece PJs. Available in three colours; light beige (pictured), anthracite grey and white, and two sizes; S/M and L/XL. Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren brand-embroidered cotton-towelling bathing robe Polo Ralph Lauren brand-embroidered cotton-towelling bathing robe £150.00 Rich colours 5/5 Relaxation has been proven to improve your mind, body, and soul, and you’ll relax in no time in this super-soft robe. Imagined in fluffy terry-cotton, this wrap-around robe is finished with two sizable pockets so you can carry everything from the TV remote to your morning paper. It’s also has the all-American moniker at the front which adds a touch of sophistication. Available in sizes S/M and L/XL. Buy now

Boss Piped Cotton Robe Boss Piped Cotton Robe £99.95 Affordable luxury 4.5/5 Made from pure cotton for ultimate softness and comfort, this robe by Hugo Boss is ideal for luxurious lounging. Featuring delicate white contrast piping along the lapels and hemlines and an embroidered logo, it’s finished with a classic self-tie waist belt and slanted pockets. Available in sizes S to XXL. Buy now

Personalised Soft Fleece Dressing Gown Personalised Soft Fleece Dressing Gown £49.95 Personalised present 4/5 This dressing gown is available in white, slate and navy, and can be personalised with any two lines of text up to 15 characters each. You could add a name or a word, so you could quite easily buy one of these for yourself or give one as a gift, opting to have ‘dad’ or ‘brother’ embroided on the back. The robe is fleecy and extra soft, making for a luxurious feel which will truly add a touch of luxury to your mornings. Buy now

Burgundy Faux Fur Hooded Dressing Gown Burgundy Faux Fur Hooded Dressing Gown £22.99 Autumal colours 4/5 The gorgeous burgundy colour of this dressing gown is just inviting you to get wrapped up warm. The dressing gown has is made of faux fur fabric, so wearing it is liked being huged from the outside, and is has a hood, long sleeves, a belted waist and side pockets. Available in two sizes, S/M and M/L. Buy now

Fleece hooded dressing gown Fleece hooded dressing gown £17.50 Budget choice 3.5/5 This dressing gown, which is made of 100% cotton, is lovely and fluffy - and a gorgeous grey colour. Perfect for film nights, coffee mornings and lazy Sunday mornings. Available in sizes S to XL. Buy now

Men's Cotton-Jersey Robe Men's Cotton-Jersey Robe £65.00 Lightweight option 4/5 This gorgeous robe gives you all the comfort and softness, without the weight of some other gowns. In timeless dark charcoal marl and navy with smart mid-grey piping, it features two patch pockets, and the self-tie sash ensures the perfect fit. Available in two colours; dark charcoal marl (pictured) and navy, and sizes S to XL. Buy now