The best Cyber Monday bargains for toys, including Disney, Lego, Harry Potter, Paw Patrol
Cyber Monday sales are now in full swing - here are the toy deals you can grab, to stock up for the kids in your life ahead of Christmas
Best Black Friday bargains for toys: Lego, Harry Potter, Paw Patrol
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts are on at most of the major UK retailers, such as Amazon, Aldi, Boots and Currys.
And with promises of supply chain issues, this year in particular it may be savvy to grab bargains early if there’s a particular product you’re looking for.
You’ll likely know the providence of Black Friday was in the US, where it marked the beginning of the Christmas sales season. Since 2010, it has been as much an event in the UK, and is now the biggest event of the sales year. It started on the 26 November, and today - 29 November - marks Cyber Monday, the final day of sales.
Top toys for Christmas 2021 UK: most popular 12 toys for 2021 - including Gassy Gus, Paw Patrol and Pokémon
The best Cyber Monday toy deals now available 2021
Do you have a Christmas shopping list to contest with? You’ll be delighted to know there are bargains to be found at Amazon, Currys, Lego and French retailer La Redoute.
- Toy megastore Hamleys has up to 40% off in its Black Friday sale: shop the Hamleys sale here
- The Entertainer has now launched its Black Friday toy deals event: shop the Entertainer sale here
- Zavvi’s general Black Friday sale has started: shop the Zavvi sale here
- Zavvi has Black Friday specials on Lego sets: shop the Zavvi Lego sale here
- Zavvi also has up to 50% off Board Games: shop the Zavvi board game sale here
- Disney Store has started its Black Friday sale: shop the Disney Store sale here
- Amazon has up to 40% off across certain toys on its site: shop the Amazon sale here
- The Early Learning Centre has up to 20% off: shop the ELC sale here
- Currys has not launched its toy sale proper, but does have a few items on discount: shop Currys’ toys here
- Argos has up to 33% off in its toy sale: shop the Argos sale here
Our favourite bargains now available in Cyber Monday sales
Barbie FXG57 Malibu House Playset (was £149.99, £74.99)
If you’ve a child 3 years or older, this Playhouse will be the Barbie accessory of their dreams.
The 2 stories feature 6 rooms -- a kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom, bathroom and outdoor patio -- plus transformation features make some rooms 2-in-1
Konges Slojd Fabric Blocks in Dino (was £27.95, now 16.77)
These adorable soft blocks can be stacked, pushes over and the stacked again. There is a little squishy chewing leaf, tags to play with, soft mirrors, a bell inside that rings when shaken, a part that sounds crispy when touched and an embroidery patterned dinosaur surfaces - all to stimulate your baby’s senses.
Diamond Select Marvel Select Action Figure - Venom (was £29.99, now £24.99)
With Venom 2 now in cinemas, elder kids will love this Venon action figure.
This 7-inch scale action figure of symbiotic Spider-man foe Venom features 16 points of articulation and almost a dozen interchangeable parts, including hands, heads, a removable tongue, and a back attachment.
My 1st Years personalised wooden kitchen play set (was £150, now £105)
If you’ve a wee one, this lovely wooden pastel kitchen will doubtlessly me played with for hours.
Featuring cupboards, a hob, an oven and sink, there’s plenty of storage space, and a built-in chalkboard and cooking tools will allow them to pretend to be little chefs for hours. Ideal for imaginative play and developing fine motor skills.
Glow-In-The-Dark Fidget Spinner (was £9, now £2.80)
Fidget spinners are all the rage on the playground, and this glow in the dark option is sure to delight.
Addictive and portable.
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Building Set (was 69.99, now £52)
The Child - or Grogu - has been a fan favourite since the Mandolorian hit the Disney screens. This Lego set is ideal for an older child that adores Star Wars lore.
LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set - 71380 (was £50, now £29.99)
A delightful pairing of Lego and Nintendo’s Super Mario, this is perfect for young game designers.
They can create their own courses for Mario to navigate, complete with action blocks, Bob-omb, Koopa Paratroopa and more.
Rocking Horse - Floral (was £100, now £75)
A rocking horse is a classic child’s toy for good reason - and this is a beaut. Suitable for kids two years and over.
Featuring a pretty blue and pink floral design with wooden rocking feet. With a lovely soft faux fur mane and tail.
Miko2: My Companion - Green (was £329, now £251.69)
We want this one!
Ideal for kids ages 5 and up, Miko is a learning robot, designed to engage, educate, and entertain children.
It’s nothing short of remarkable: capable of self initiating and holding conversations on topics of interest to the child. It also has a host of games and activities - regularly updated - to keep them entertained.
Also, you can use it to hold video calls with your child. Just so cool.
Peppa Pig World of Peppa Playset (was £80, now £40)
Peppa Pig is nothing short of a phenomenon among toddlers. Fans will love this playset, which features Peppa’s Home and Garden Playset with furniture, Peppa’s Schoolhouse complete with School accessories, as well as an outdoor play area complete with slide.
Also contains the classic red family car, helicopter, Peppa and George’s bikes, and even a road track. The figurines? Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa and George.
Ferrari Inline Skate Black 34-38 (was £70, now £35)
If your child is keen to become a roller skating speedster, what could be cooler than a pair of officially licensed Ferrari Inline Skates?
The super high rebound PU wheels hold up well against the normal wear and tear of skating and also provide great traction and control.
Jungle Play Mat (was £75. now £56.25)
Play Mats are ideal for helping babies develop their fine motor skills - as well as keeping them happily entertained for large stretches of time. This one, from French retailer La Redoute, is utterly gorgeous - and features a removable cushion, a sun mirror that stands up, a crocodile coming out of its hiding place, a toucan with a squeaker in the wing, two teething toys, and a palm tree with rustling leaves.
Og Doll Gourmet Kitchen (was £185, now 130)
Another kitchen, we apologise - but in our experience they are perennially popular with small people, and this is a genuine bargain.
A 72 piece kitchen unit with multiple shelves and appliances such as dishwasher, oven and refrigerator. There’s also tableware and silverware for wee ones to serve up their feasts. A delight.
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set (was £74.99, now £54.99)
For ages 8 plus - the perfect means of indulging in Harry Potter-related play.
This Lego set allows you to build the iconic King’s Cross Platform 9¾ and Hogwarts Express train.
The Hogwarts Express train includes a carriage with 4 seats, removable side panel and roof, plus the Trolley Witch with sweets trolley.
Jumanji Board Game with Video Centrepiece for Families and Kids aged over 8 (was £49.99, now £34.50)
A great family game, ideal for kids 8 years and above. Open the case and the beating of the drums begins - a lovely touch. It’s technically the game played in the first (Robin Williams) film, but contains all the animal-led mayhem in the recent The Rock-starring update.
PAW Patrol Movie Ultimate City PAW Patrol Tower (was £160, now £129.99)
This isn’t cheap - no - but it is a great investment buy if you have multiple kids, as you’ll be able to buy accessory toys to go with the set for birthdays and celebrations to come.
It’s sizeable - at almost a metre, it’s the size of a Christmas tree - but it will delight wee ones who adore the enduringly popular TV show.