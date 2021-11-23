The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals - great savings on bundles

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Attention gamers on red alert for Black Friday 2021 deals!

The Nintendo Switch could be the saving of the sales season with considerable discounts among some of the leading UK retailers.

With features that give the option of three different modes of play - TV, tabletop or handheld - the Nintendo Switch is great for on the go or at home.

Access all the Nintendo Switch games.

A set of Joy-Con controllers, with HD Rumble and IR Motion Camera, dock and HDMI cable, 6.2” LCD touch screen and 32GB of storage also come as standard.

Here’s all you need to know about where is offering the best Nintendo Switch deals this Black Friday 2021 and if Lite and OLED versions are also on offer this month...

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals at Morrisons

Morrisons have created waves in the gaming universe by dropping a big discount on Nintendo Switch on Black Friday 2021, reducing the price from £279.99 to £230.

That’s a saving of £49.99 to be had - if you can get your hands on one!

Stocks are certain to be limited in store but you can check out where your nearest Morrisons supermarket is by clicking on to the website and entering your postcode.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals at Amazon

Amazon, never usually one to be playing second fiddle, are beaten on price by Morrisons for a Nintendo Switch console.

However, Amazon are doing a range of Black Friday 2021 deals that could see gamers save big on bundles including additional games:

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue) + Just Dance 2022 - £273.99, down from £301

Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Neon Blue with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Membership + Just Dance 2022 - £293.99, down from £378.99

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon blue) + PDP Headset LVL40 Stereo Nintendo Switch Black - £268.99, down from £283.99

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals at Game

Game has gone big on Black Friday 2021. The games retailer has discounted games, accessories and more with up to 50% off.

It is also offering a Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Digital) + NSO for 3 months bundle for £259.99 in store or online at game.co.uk.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals at Very

Very is offering the good-looking Neon Console with FREE Mario Kart 8 Download + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Subscription at a discount of £20 - now available to buy at £259.99.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals at Currys

Not to be left out, there is also a wide range of bundles available at Currys.

As one of the UK’s leading electrical retailers, Currys has plenty of Nintendo Switch bundles on offer from the basic console for £259.99, down from £279.99.

As part of Currys Black Friday sales, the Nintendo Switch OLED - Neon Red & Blue for £309. The OLED has 64GB storage and a 7” OLED touch screen.

The Nintendo Lite, which can only be used as a handheld device and has a smaller 5.5” LCD touch screen, with Pokemon Dialga & Palkia Onyx Edition is available for £199.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving each year.

In 2021, Black Friday’s official day of discounts is 26 November though many retailers around the world have gone early with a series or pre and early sales in the build up.

Our pick of the deals - The Nintendo Store