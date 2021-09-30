This week’s best Aldi Special Buys, including an anti snore pillow

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Every Thursday and Sunday, Aldi Special buys go on sale with an exciting mix of top quality, great value products.

The items are often quick to sell out due to their popularity, so if any of our top picks below take your fancy then click to buy soon to avoid disappointment.

Earlier this week, Aldi announced a new heater airer which has been selling at speed.

If you’re looking to bring even more comfort in to your home, treat yourself to some of the best and fluffiest towels.

If you’re struggling with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), or you just need a bit of help sleeping and waking effectively, take a look at our guide to the best sun lamps.

Pink Shell Accent Chair Pink Shell Accent Chair £109.99 Shell chairs are one of the must have home accessories at the moment, and this one is beautiful. Bring mermaid vibes in to your home - and a touch of glamour - with this soft velvet chair. Sturdy gold legs provide a luxurious and modern touch. This is an accessory that will add an instant style update to your space, be it in your bedroom or living room. All you have to do is sit down, relax and admire your new look room. Also available in grey or navy. This is an online exclusive item and not available in store. Buy now

Philips Handheld Garment Steamer Philips Handheld Garment Steamer £29.99 Steam clothes in the comfort of your own home efficiently and easily with this handy and practical gadget. Easy to use and ready to use in just 60 seconds so your clothes will be steamed in no time at all. It’s perfect for sorting out the weekly laundry pile, but also for those moments when your favourite top is creased and you need it quickly. It gives continuous steam up to 20 minutes and is perfect for delicate fabrics and difficult to iron areas. Buy now

Outline Floral Double Duvet Set Outline Floral Double Duvet Set £9.99 With its cosy knit effect, bold floral pattern and calming blue colour, this duvet is not only comfortable but stylish too. Made using a soft blend of polyester and cotton, you’re sure to enjoy a good night’s sleep all through autumn/winter. With its easy care nature, it’s also easy to maintain. Machine washable. The pack contains two pillowcases and one double duvet. Also available in single, king and superking sizes. Buy now

Double All Year Round Duvet Double All Year Round Duvet £14.99 Sleep comfortably throughout the year with this duvet, which has been made to suit every season. Made with a 10.5 tog, this comfortable duvet is warm enough to keep you cosy during the winter months, but also thin enough not to overheat during the warmer weather. Inside you’ll find a siliconised polyester blend that will have you feeling like your sleeping in the most comfortable cloud. Buy now

Climate Control Pillows 2 Pack Climate Control Pillows 2 Pack £5.99 Unwind, relax and rest your head on a pair of these super comfy pillows. Great for those evenings when it gets too hot, these pillows are designed with unique fibre technology keeping you cool at night. They are designed to keep the moisture away so you can dream the night away. This is an online exclusive item and not available in store. Buy now

Easy Home Handheld Steam Cleaner Easy Home Handheld Steam Cleaner £14.99 Keep your home spick and span with this great gadget. It effectively kills germs and bacteria, efficiently helping to keep your home clean. This can be used in all rooms and on multiple surfaces; from kitchens to bathrooms to carpets and cars, it heats up to around 100-105°C in between three and five minutes. With nine different attachments there is one for every surface you need cleaning. Say goodbye to germs and hello clean home. This is an online exclusive item and not available in store. Buy now

Kirkton House Anti Snore Pillow Kirkton House Anti Snore Pillow £5.99 The pillow every snorer - or fed up partner - needs. It is wrapped in a cotton cover and has an s-shaped foam core, reducing or preventing snoring by providing firm support so that airways can stay clear during the night. Buy now

Kirkton House Emerald Velvet Stool Kirkton House Emerald Velvet Stool £39.99 Add a touch of luxury and a gorgeous pop of colour to your home with this velvet stool. Made from 100% velvet polyester fabric, this piece has sponge padding and is extremely comfortable. Plus the sturdy metal legs add a modern touch. Also available in grey. Buy now