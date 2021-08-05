Brighton heavyweight Tommy Welch continues to impress with first round stoppage in Italy

Tommy Welch took his record to 4-0 with a first round victory in Italy

Welch had been scheduled to face Petr Frolich, but he withdrew at the last minute and was replaced with the experienced Svacina for the four round contest .

Clearly not phased by the change, Welch dropped his 61 fight veteran opponent four times in the first three minutes, and it came as no surprise to Welch’s corner, or the Italian crowd, when the Czech retired on his stool and did not come out for the second round.

“When I hit him flush with the first big shot in the first 10 seconds I knew I had him,” said Welch, “After the fight he said to me, ‘man, you’re very strong and fast, these heavyweights are going to struggle with you.’

"It was good to hear as he is very experienced and been in with some quality opponents. “ Welch added.

As well as the late change of opponent, a number of other issues also didn’t phase Welch. His team were initially told the fight arena was indoor but on arrival it was discovered the contest was outside, in hot and humid conditions.

There were also minimal dressing room facilities but this only strengthened Welch’s resolve.

“The Joker face mask went down a treat, my performance got the crowd on my side," Welch added. "It reminded me of that line in Gladiator, ‘win the crowd and you will win your freedom,’ and that’s exactly what I did."

Welch, trained by his father Scott, a former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion, is next in action on August 29 in Brussels.