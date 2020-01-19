Bangladesh T20 title for Bopara - Jordan struggles - Salt stars for Adelaide

Ravi Bopara's Bangladesh Premier League campaign with Rajshahi Royals ended in triumph when they won the tournament..

The Royals lost their first qualifier to Khulna Tigers by 27 runs with Bopara - who has joined Sussex for 2020 - taking 1-24 and making just one run.

Bopara was left out for the next qualifier versus Chattogram Challengers despite his excellent form throughout the tournamentt. The Royals won by two wickets.

The all-rounder was yet again missing in the Royals XI for the final versus Khulna Tigers, which the Royals won by 21 runs as Bopara won his third BPL title.

In Australia, it was another mixed week for Chris Jordan’s Perth Scorchers. They started the week with a thumping 77-run win over Hobart Hurricanes, Jordan making one run and taking figures of 1-16.

However, they were then beaten twice within the space of three days by table-topping Melbourne Stars, the first game seeing the Scorchers bowled out for just 86 and losing by eight wickets, Jordan making just one run and going wicketless. The second game was a closer affair but still a defeat for the Scorchers, losing by 10 runs with Jordan making two runs and going wicketless again.

It was a better week for Phil Salt, Rashid Khan and Travis Head with the Adelaide Strikers.

It didn’t start well with a seven-wicket defeat to Brisbane Heat as they were bowled out for just 110, Rashid top-scoring with 28 as well as taking figures of 1-30 and Head (8) and Salt (7) making single-digit scores. However, they bounced back in style as they thrashed the Heat in the reverse fixture three days, beating them by 10 wickets.

Rashid (1-15) and Head (1-4) chipped in with the ball before Salt became star of the show as he smashed 67 off just 38 balls to help chase down the 101-run target.

The Strikers finished their week on a high with a 10-run win over Hobart Hurricanes, Salt (13) and Rashid (0-40) offered little but Head was to star this time as his 79 off 40 balls earned him man of the match.

Meanwhile, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Elwiss and Freya Davies all received some big news this week as they were called up to England’s T20 World Cup squad.

It’s will be the third time Wyatt has featured at a T20 World Cup having previously played in the 2016 and 2018 additions of the tournament. Furthermore, it will be a second appearance for Elwiss at a World Cup and a debut World Cup appearance for Davies.

The tournament will start in Australia on February 21 with the final on March 8, with England drawn in a group with South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand.