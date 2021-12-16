Food poverty: Cricket charity to help 1,000 Brighton families this winter

Food bags are being put together for Brighton families in need

Funding from Sussex Cricket Foundation will ensure 1,000 recipe kits are delivered to families in need between now and the end of March.

The Foundation has given £4,000 to Brighton & Hove Food Partnership to allow the ‘In the Bag’ programme to continue through the winter months.

‘In the Bag’ involves the weekly distribution of everything needed for local families experiencing hardship to produce a healthy meal.

The bags are packed by Brighton & Hove Food Partnership and then distributed through organisations with strong links to the local community.

The first kits are going out this week and include the ingredients to make a leek and potato soup as well as some Christmas recipe ideas and fun Christmas activities.

The majority of the meal kits in this latest round of ‘In the Bag’ will be distributed in January and February when, this year, food and fuel prices are anticipated to rise further, putting even greater strain on post-Christmas family finances.

Vic Borrill, director of the Brighton & Hove Food Partnership, said: “Thanks to ongoing support from Sussex Cricket Foundation, this week we start our ‘1,000 by March 22’ ‘In the Bag’ challenge.

“Funding from the Foundation will enable us to distribute 1,000 healthy recipe kits in the Christmas and New Year season and beyond.

“It is going to be a tough time for many families as food and fuel bills increase, and we are grateful for SCF’s support in helping people to eat well this winter.”

Gary Wallis-Tayler, Sussex Cricket’s Community Director, added: ““We are delighted to be able to continue our support of this fantastic initiative in partnership with the Brighton & Hove Food Partnership.

“The winter months will continue to be a struggle for a lot of families and we are only too happy to play a small part in helping those in need in our local community over the winter period.”