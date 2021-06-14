Ollie Robinson to make cricket comeback tomorrow

Ollie Robinson will be back in action on Tuesday / Picture: Getty

He will play in Sussex’s behind-closed-doors second XI T20 matches against Hampshire at the 1st Central County Ground a few days after it was announced he was having a short break.

That followed Robinson being left out of the second Test - which England lost heavily - after his starring role in the first Test was marred by the revelation he had posted sexist and racist tweets when he was a teenager in 2012 and 2013.

Sussex have condemned the tweets but have backed him personally, saying he is not the same person now as when he posted the offensive messages.

Meanwhile,Sussex Sharks will hope to continue their excellent start to this year’s Vitality Blast against Essex Eagles on Tuesday evening. Mitch Claydon is added to the Sharks squad as cover for the trip to Chelmsford. Henry Crocombe will join Robinson in the second XI match.