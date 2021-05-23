The action before the rain as Southwick host Portslade seconds at Buckingham Park / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Southwick and Portslade cricketers defeated - by rain: in pictures

Southwick's first XI and Portslade's seconds got started - but not finished.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:00 pm

Their Sussex League division seven central clash was cut short by inclement weather after only eight and a half overs, in which Portslade made their way to 18 for 0. Nevertheless photographer Stephen Goodger was there to capture what action there was - see his pictures on this page and the ones linked. And get a round-up of the Sussex Cricket League action that did take place here.

