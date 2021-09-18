Sussex at Vitality Finals Day - LIVE: Sussex 119-7 chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires
Sussex Sharks at looking to win the Vitality Blast for the first time since 2009.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 5:10 pm
Luke Wright's men are chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires in the semi final and the winner will play Somerset in the final.
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:24
- Sussex chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires in second semi-final
- Winners will face Somerset, who beat Hampshire in a thrilling semi-final
- Final starts at 6.45pm
- Sussex last won the competition in 2009 and were runners-up in 2018
22 runs needed from the final over for Sussex
Mills bowled by Milnes. 146-9. 23 needed from 7
Sussex need 30 from 2 overs. 139-8
Chris Jordan gone going for another big shot. 136-8
Big moment
131-7. 38 from 18 balls
Sussex 121-7 from 16 overs
Six and out. Garton goes to another good catch. 119-6 from 15.4
