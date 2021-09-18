Sussex at Vitality Finals Day - LIVE: Sussex 119-7 chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires

Sussex Sharks at looking to win the Vitality Blast for the first time since 2009.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 5:10 pm

Luke Wright's men are chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires in the semi final and the winner will play Somerset in the final.

Follow our live blog all day to catch all the action. The page refreshes automatically.

Tymal Mills celebrates the wicket of Jordan Cox

Vitality Blast T20 Finals Day: Can Sussex lift trophy for first time since 2009?

Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:24

  • Sussex chasing 169 to win against Kent Spitfires in second semi-final
  • Winners will face Somerset, who beat Hampshire in a thrilling semi-final
  • Final starts at 6.45pm
  • Sussex last won the competition in 2009 and were runners-up in 2018
Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:24

22 runs needed from the final over for Sussex

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:22

Mills bowled by Milnes. 146-9. 23 needed from 7

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:21

Four runs from Mills. 25 from 10 needed

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:21

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:19

Sussex need 30 from 2 overs. 139-8

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:17

Chris Jordan gone going for another big shot. 136-8

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:15

Big moment

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:14

131-7. 38 from 18 balls

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:11

Sussex 121-7 from 16 overs

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:07

Six and out. Garton goes to another good catch. 119-6 from 15.4

