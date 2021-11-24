Sussex bowler signs new three-year deal

Henry Crocombe has committed his future to Sussex. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Since making his debut in 2020, the 20-year-old has made 18 appearances across all formats for Sussex. He was the side’s joint third highest wicket-taker in this summer’s LV= Insurance County Championship, picking up 20 wickets in nine outings.

Part of the Sussex set-up since he was an under-12, Crocombe is one of 14 homegrown players currently in the county’s professional squad. He is a former pupil of Bede’s School and plays his club cricket at Eastbourne.

Crocombe said: "To be given my debut in 2020 in the Bob Willis Trophy was a great opportunity and one I am delighted to have been able to build on.

"When this new contract was offered to me, not only was I really pleased and excited, I was also really pleased that Sussex have shown their faith, belief and confidence in me to be able to continue and improve my all round game.”

"It’s a really exciting time to be here at Sussex alongside players I have grown up with and played many times with over the years."

Sussex’s Championship and One-Day head coach, Ian Salisbury said: "It’s great news to secure the services of another of our highly talented, homegrown players for the foreseeable future.

"It gives us the opportunity to work closely with Henry to help him develop both on and off the pitch, where he has the potential to achieve great things with Sussex and beyond.

"Henry has already come on leaps and bounds over the last two seasons. He showed great resilience last summer as our one bowler that was fit for every single game and his performance prompted nearly every opposition coach to comment that he had something special. We’re looking forward to nurturing his talent in the years to come."

The club’s T20 head coach, James Kirtley added: "I am delighted to see that Henry has agreed an extension to his contract.

"Henry was in a small number of players that were available for selection for every game in 2021, which is an outstanding achievement for a pace bowler.

"His bowling goes from strength-to-strength and it was great to see him finishing the season strong. It is indeed strength that will take him to the next level as it will help him deliver even more effective spells more often and more regularly through a game and a season.